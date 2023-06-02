CoxHealth in Springfield hosts Medical Mile Run-Walk and Kids Health and Safety Fair to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

By Savannah Harrison
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth is hosting its 32nd annual Med Mile and 5K run to benefit Children’s Miracle Network.

The run occurs Saturday, June 3, outside the Meyer Center. Families can walk or run the mile, and more serious runners can run the 5k.

Julie Conway, Assistant Director for Children’s Miracle Network, says this event is beneficial because it’s helping Children’s Miracle Network, which helps children with medical needs, as well as educates parents on how to prevent accidents and keep their kids safe.

“We fund education programs through trauma services that are basically injury prevention. And that’s, you know, the theory is, hey, we help with the medical needs of kids. But if we can prevent an injury from even happening, then that’s that’s, you know, that’s really the the right way to approach good health for kids,” said Conway.

You can register for the run online here, or on race day at 6 a.m. The mile starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Conway says the focus is on helping kids in the community.

“The focus is helping kids and making sure that we have a healthy community and making healthy kids in our community, so that’s really what it’s all about,” said Conway.

This year there will also be a Kids Health and Safety Fair, which is taking place from 9 to noon in the Ferrell-Duncan Clinic parking lot. Expect free car seat checks, giveaways, food, and more. Parents can learn more about how to keep their kids safe and injury-free.

“I like to think, especially with the Kids Health and Safety fair, that people are going to come and have a good time, learn something. It’s just the beginning of summer, so learn about water safety, bike safety, and hopefully get some tips that will prevent injuries from happening to their kids,” said Conway.

You can register for the run or walk individually or as a team. There is a registration fee ranging from $30-35 to enter.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

