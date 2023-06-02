Deputies arrest man wanted for 2 counts of murder in Howell County, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies in West Plains, Mo., arrested a man wanted on a warrant for murder.

Levi Gunter faces two counts of murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Deputies found Gunter inside a camper on State Route AB near West Plains. They arrested him without incident.

Investigators say he was one of three arrested in May 2020 for the deaths of Frankie L. Ziegler and Richard L. Kuntz. Investigators found them both shot to death inside a car.

A judge set bond for Gunter at $5,000,000.

