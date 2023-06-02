FAN DRIVE: Salvation Army, Westlake Ace Hardware partnering for summer fan drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware in Springfield partnered for their annual fan drive to help people beat the summer heat.

They ask you to take a new box fans directly to the Salvation Army. Or you can purchase one at Westlake on South Campbell in Springfield. You can also round-up at the register to donate to the cause.

”For folks who are low income, very limited income, those few dollars that we think of, that’s a lot of money to many people,” said Chris Brumett of the Salvation Army. “So through this partnership with Westlake and the Salvation Army, we’re able to come alongside and minister and serve folks who wouldn’t have a fan otherwise.”

The fan drive is also happening at nearly 130 other stores nationwide. In the 11 years, the effort has led to more than 50,000 box fans donated. This year’s drive runs through June 18th.

