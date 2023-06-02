FAN DRIVE: Salvation Army, Westlake Ace Hardware partnering for summer fan drive

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware in Springfield partnered for their annual fan drive to help people beat the summer heat.

They ask you to take a new box fans directly to the Salvation Army. Or you can purchase one at Westlake on South Campbell in Springfield. You can also round-up at the register to donate to the cause.

”For folks who are low income, very limited income, those few dollars that we think of, that’s a lot of money to many people,” said Chris Brumett of the Salvation Army. “So through this partnership with Westlake and the Salvation Army, we’re able to come alongside and minister and serve folks who wouldn’t have a fan otherwise.”

The fan drive is also happening at nearly 130 other stores nationwide. In the 11 years, the effort has led to more than 50,000 box fans donated. This year’s drive runs through June 18th.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
Mario Che-Tiul/Barry County Jail
7 inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; Deputies arrest 6; jailers assaulted in escape
Crash kills 2 motorcyclists near Cassville, Mo.
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
WATCH: Cub found wandering southwest Springfield, Mo., neighborhood

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - Nate Coulter executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) poses for...
Suit challenges Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials
Suit challenges Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials
Storms on Saturday should stay west of highway 65
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer, Slightly Drier Weekend
Thanks to Mother Nature's handling of spring, one berry farm in the Ozarks is looking at a head...
Blueberry season returns to the Ozarks