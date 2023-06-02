First livestream of Mars starts Friday

FILE - The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken...
FILE - The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from Mars.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mars is making its livestreaming debut on YouTube Friday.

The European Space Agency says it will stream an hour of the first live images taken directly from the red planet.

The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the agency’s Mars Express, which is a mission to take 3D images of the planet’s surface.

While the agency is calling it a livestream, it will not be truly live from Mars.

The ESA estimates it will take about 17 minutes for the light needed to form the images to travel from Mars to Earth, then another minute to make it to servers on the ground.

They hope to stream a new image about every 50 seconds.

The ESA says it will have the stream up on its YouTube channel starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
Crash kills 2 motorcyclists near Cassville, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
WATCH: Cub found wandering southwest Springfield, Mo., neighborhood
Senator Josh Hawley said he will not be supporting Speaker McCarthy and President Biden's debt...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley: “I’m going to vote no on the deal”
Salute at Melvin Meyer Funeral
Missouri family gets answers after 8 decades of questions regarding a World War II soldier

Latest News

Levi Gunter faces two counts of murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of...
Deputies arrest man wanted for 2 counts of murder in Howell County, Mo.
FILE - The Border Patrol station stands July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. Border Patrol...
Border Patrol wouldn’t review the medical file of a girl with a heart condition before she died
Mario Che-Tiul/Barry County Jail
7 inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; Deputies arrest 6
FILE - The sign for Fort Bragg, N.C., is displayed, Jan. 4, 2020. Fort Bragg shed its...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Barry County (Mo.) deputies arrest 6 of 7 escapees