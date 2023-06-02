Formal charges issued for sewage dumping case

Picture near where sewage was dumped.
Picture near where sewage was dumped.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men have been charged in the Izard County District Court court for dumping sewage in Horseshoe Bend.

According to the Izard County Sherrif’s Office, Coelton Lee Romine, 20 of Salem, and Dexter Inman, 34 of Salem, have been charged with violating the Arkansas Rules Pertaining to Septic Cleaners, an unclassified misdemeanor.

According to the report, the incident took place on Feb. 27, with a complainant witnessing a septic tank truck leave the area around his home, later finding the contents of the truck had been dumped on Sante Fe Drive in Horseshoe Bend.

When K8 news first reported on the incident back in March, citizens told us they were outraged.

The truck returned to the area the following day and deputies caught them.

Inman stated the reason for unloading the truck was due to transmission problems.

Romine also stated that Dawson’s Septic was owned by his uncle.

