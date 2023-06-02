FRIDAY 8 p.m. on KY3: NBC’s Dateline reports on Izard County, Ark., college student’s death

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KY3) - Dateline NBC on Friday will report on the disappearance and death of a college student killed in 2004 in northern Arkansas.

Rebekah Gould of Melbourne, Ark., disappeared in 2004. Authorities found her body a week after she vanished.

It would take over 16 years and a fresh look at the truth. Investigators say William Alma Miller confessed to killing Gould on September 20, 2004. Following the death, Miller confessed to wrapping Gould’s body in a blanket and putting it in the bed of his pickup truck. Investigators say he dumped her body beside the highway near Melbourne. It took investigators 16 years before they finally tracked Miller down in Oregon and arrested him.

Dateline airs at 8 p.m. on Friday on KY3.

