Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,” did not show up for court on Monday.(Tulsa County Jail)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Infamous Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was recently added to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Babudar is wanted for robbing a bank near Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December. In March, he was charged with removing an ankle monitor and failed to appear in Oklahoma for a scheduled court appearance. An arrest warrant was issued with a $1 million bond.

Babudar, 28, gained notoriety in recent years for his presence on social media and at Chiefs games all across the country. He appeared at games in a wolf outfit and said he drove across the country to see every game.

He was arrested in Oklahoma came two days before the Chiefs played in Houston against the Texans, accused of robbing a bank near Tulsa. His bond was reduced from $200,000 to $80,000 in February, and he bonded out on Feb. 8.

READ MORE: Chargers social media team pokes fun at infamous Chiefs fan

The ‘Most Wanted’ list included Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke, who was found by U.S. Marshalls on Wednesday, and wanted for attempted capital murder.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
Mario Che-Tiul/Barry County Jail
7 inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; Deputies arrest 6; jailers assaulted in escape
Crash kills 2 motorcyclists near Cassville, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
WATCH: Cub found wandering southwest Springfield, Mo., neighborhood
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Deputies arrest man wanted for 2 counts of murder in Howell County, Mo.
Judge delivers verdict in trial of ex-Missouri State University instructor accused of killing colleague
Courtesy: Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Monster trucks bringing tons of fun to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend
Monster trucks bringing tons of fun to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend
CoxHealth in Springfield hosts Medical Mile Run-Walk and Kids Health and Safety Fair to benefit Children’s Miracle Network