Missouri nonprofit offering free emergency contraceptives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians of any age can obtain free emergency contraceptives, commonly known as “Plan B,” through the Missouri Family Health Council’s “Free EC” initiative.

OACAC, Planned Parenthood, and potentially the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will team up with the nonprofit to provide local pick-up.

The nonprofit will ship anyone with a Missouri address a free “EC Kit,” which contains two doses of “Plan B,” sexual health and education resources, connections to health care providers who charge affordable rates, and “safer sex supplies” such as condoms and lube. The initiative uses federal Title X funding allotted for family planning programs.

Michelle Trupiano with the Missouri Family Health Council says the group has a limited supply.

“We’re currently using funding from our Title X federal family planning program and have supplies for 5600 kits,” said Trupiano. “We’ve already received over 350 requests just in the short time that we have launched today.”

“Plan B” is an emergency contraception that lowers the chance of pregnancy. Though the pill can be taken anytime within five days of having unprotected sex, it works best works the sooner it is taken. For more information about the emergency contraceptive pill, visit the nonprofit’s FAQ page.

To receive your “free EC” kit, fill out the form on their website.

