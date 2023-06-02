Missouri nonprofit offering free emergency contraceptives

OACAC and Springfield Planned Parenthood are providing the pill locally
Missourians of any age can obtain free emergency contraceptives, commonly known as “Plan B,”...
Missourians of any age can obtain free emergency contraceptives, commonly known as “Plan B,” through the Missouri Family Health Council’s “Free EC” initiative.
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians of any age can obtain free emergency contraceptives, commonly known as “Plan B,” through the Missouri Family Health Council’s “Free EC” initiative.

OACAC, Planned Parenthood, and potentially the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will team up with the nonprofit to provide local pick-up.

The nonprofit will ship anyone with a Missouri address a free “EC Kit,” which contains two doses of “Plan B,” sexual health and education resources, connections to health care providers who charge affordable rates, and “safer sex supplies” such as condoms and lube. The initiative uses federal Title X funding allotted for family planning programs.

Michelle Trupiano with the Missouri Family Health Council says the group has a limited supply.

“We’re currently using funding from our Title X federal family planning program and have supplies for 5600 kits,” said Trupiano. “We’ve already received over 350 requests just in the short time that we have launched today.”

“Plan B” is an emergency contraception that lowers the chance of pregnancy. Though the pill can be taken anytime within five days of having unprotected sex, it works best works the sooner it is taken. For more information about the emergency contraceptive pill, visit the nonprofit’s FAQ page.

To receive your “free EC” kit, fill out the form on their website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.
A few storms are forecast Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Friday
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Armed robber remains on the run following Saddlebrooke, Mo., convenience store holdup
May 14, 2023 7:15 a.m. Saddlebrooke convenience store off Highway 65
CATCH-A-CROOK: Armed robber remains on the run following Saddlebrooke convenience store holdup
About 35 officers from Springfield, Ozark, Greene County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Special Olympics Torch Run held by Springfield-area law enforcement officers before Summer Games this weekend in Columbia
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns