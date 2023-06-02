Monster trucks bringing tons of fun to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some big engines are revving up at the fairgrounds this weekend for the Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show. These trucks are huge. They will crush it this weekend for the Outlaw Nationals Truck Show.

There will be all kinds of competitions, from drag racing to trick driving. There are also going to be Motorcross bikes that will be performing all sorts of tricks to keep the crowd entertained. These ten-ton trucks will be fun for the whole family, but it takes a lot of work to make this show happen.

“We’ve got school bus ramps being worked on,” said event coordinator John Darnel. “Got a slug bug there too. Pretty cool. We’re going to crush it, so anyways, it takes tons and tons of dirt and takes about three days to get the track built.”

Here are a few things to know before you head out.

First, there is going to be a meet and greet when doors open at 6 p.m. Drivers will be out signing autographs and taking pictures with their trucks until 7 p.m.

It’s going to be loud. Bring earplugs to protect your hearing, especially if you bring kids to the show.

Next, know where to get your tickets! You can get tickets here at the Ozarks Empire Fairground but also go to an O’Reilly auto parts store at a discounted price.

Once you get here, plan on having a ton of fun.

“They will compete in a best trick competition, where they’ll do like stoppies and wheelies and that kind of thing, and then they’ll compete in a racing competition and be side by side drag racing over cars, which is pretty cool,” said Darnell.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Come on out for a great time. For ticket information, CLICK HERE.

