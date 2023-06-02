NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series: What you need to know

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NASCAR Cup Series kicked off Friday morning with numerous events happening at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

If you missed Friday’s events, there are more events that’s happening this weekend.

Saturday: The Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series practice kicks off at 9 a.m. followed by the qualifying race at 9:45 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m., the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 will take place, then the inaugural JJK 5k run will follow up after at 3:30 p.m.

Artists Flo Rida and Tim Dugger will perform at 5:15 p.m.

Sunday: Gates will open at 7 a.m. for the Enjoy Illinois 300 race.

Musical guests Brittney Spencer, Bailey Zimmerman and Brothers Osborne will take the stage starting at 10:30 a.m.

If fans want to see their favorite drivers, the NASCAR red carpet walk will take place at 1:50 p.m. followed by the driver introductions at 1:55 p.m.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Country singer Dierks Bentley will perform at the Confluence main stage for the post-race concert.

Fans can click here for more information about the events and to purchase tickets.

