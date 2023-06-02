Seven inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; four remain on the run

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Barry County are searching for four inmates who escaped the county jail Thursday night.

According to Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd, seven inmates escaped the jail a little before 11:30 p.m. Thursday after assaulting the two correctional officers. Sheriff Boyd says about 15 minutes after the escape, three of the inmates were caught.

Deputies and the highway patrol are looking for Derson Pelep, Rolondo Saldivar, Axel Agans, Mario Che-Tiul.

Sheriff Boyd says the Missouri Highway Patrol is currently assisting with the search by using a helicopter. The U.S. Marshall Service is also on the way to help look for the inmates.

Pelep was booked into jail in February for rape and sodomy charges. Che-Tui was being held on molestation and incest charges, he was booked into the jail last December. Saldivar was being held on drug charges after he was taken to jail on May 19. We’re working to find out why Agans was in jail.

The sheriff says the men are considered armed and dangerous. If you see any of them, do not approach them, and immediately call 911.

The sheriff says the jailers received medical treatment and were released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.