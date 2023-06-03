$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort

A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk.(Oasis at Lakeport)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KCTV) - A formal approval for the development plan of Oasis at Lakeport, a $350 million family resort and entertainment district in the Lake of the Ozarks, was announced Friday.

Approval was granted at the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, which happened June 1. Construction on the project is slated to begin immediately with plans to open the resort in the summer of 2024.

“With the development plan approved by the City of Osage Beach, we are extremely pleased to begin construction of Oasis at Lakeport, which will offer year-round attractions and entertainment for everyone at the lake to enjoy,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners.

READ MORE: Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million family resort, entertainment district

SkyView Partners is a St. Louis-based company. The Oasis at Lakeport development was property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021, at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road.

Construction plans for the project include a year-round entertainment destination with 25 acres of amusement rides and attractions, a Marriott Hotel and a 26,000-square-foot conference center.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four people killed in crash involving a car and multiple motorcycles near Aurora, Mo.
Springfield police standoff
Standoff at a house in central Springfield near OTC ends with suspect shooting himself
People who think they are being scammed asked to call police.
Bolivar PD finds parents of child, who was found alone
Above average temperatures again today and for the next few days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & humid once again for all today
Cassville Dr. John Forsyth
Things to know about the case of a Missouri doctor found dead in Arkansas

Latest News

Police investigate a shooting in west Springfield
Police Respond to Incident at 1336 W Sunshine, Investigation Ongoing
Shooting in Springfield, Mo., sends 1 to the hospital in critical condition
Branson Police Department reports rise in car break-ins during the summer; how you can protect your valuables
Branson Police see rise in car break-ins during the summer; how you can protect your valuables
Above average temperatures again today and for the next few days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & humid once again for all today