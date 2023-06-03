Arkansas hit-and-run suspect injured in high speed crash involving an Oregon County, Mo. deputy

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from West Plains was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a crash involving an Oregon County deputy.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 43-year-old Kyle Salamone was being chased on Highway 63, five miles north of Thayer, Missouri, around 10:45 p.m. Friday by the Oregon County deputy.

According to the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office, Salamone was driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour when the crash happened. The deputy hit the rear of Salamone’s car, causing him to travel off the side of the road and overturn.

The Oregon County Sheriff’s Office tells KY3 Salamone is a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Fulton County, Arkansas.

The deputy was not injured. Salamone was taken to a Springfield hospital.

