Bolivar PD finds parents of child, who was found alone

UPDATE: Bolivar PD says the parents have been found.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar Police Department is asking for help in finding the guardians of a found child.

According to a news release, a white female child was found alone in the area of Morrisville and Aldrich roads at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the girl appears to be around 8 years old, she has short blonde hair and is wearing a Minnie Mouse red and white polka dot dress. She is unable to tell officers her name and address.

Police say she has not been reported missing.

If anyone has information, please call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.