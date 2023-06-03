Bolivar PD finds parents of child, who was found alone

Bolivar found girl
Bolivar found girl(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
UPDATE: Bolivar PD says the parents have been found.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar Police Department is asking for help in finding the guardians of a found child.

According to a news release, a white female child was found alone in the area of Morrisville and Aldrich roads at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the girl appears to be around 8 years old, she has short blonde hair and is wearing a Minnie Mouse red and white polka dot dress. She is unable to tell officers her name and address.

Police say she has not been reported missing.

If anyone has information, please call 911.

