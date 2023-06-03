FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few storms possible on another warm & humid Sunday

Good Saturday evening, everyone. As advertised, it was quite warm today with highs back into the upper 80s and a few spots close to 90° across the Ozarks this afternoon. With a disturbance in the upper-levels in Kansas, it was close enough to work with the warmth and humidity to get some isolated showers and t-storms going this afternoon mainly west and south of Springfield. The overall setup at the surface shows a stationary front to the north of us that could come into play next week. While the upper-levels continue to show the upper low in western Kansas, our temperatures for tomorrow will be driven by the upper-level high centered to our north.

Watching a stationary front to the north of us for next week (KY3)

Upper ridge keeping us warm Sunday once again (KY3)

The isolated showers and t-storms early this evening will die off after sunset. That will leave us with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies for the overnight as lows will drop back into the lower to middle 60s. It will be quite warm once again with that and the humidity planning to force another go at some isolated t-storms in the northeastern Ozarks late Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening.

Isolated t-storms for a select few Sunday (KY3)

Rain or shine, it will be very warm once again for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will already be in the middle 80s by the noon hour with highs pushing into the upper 80s, with some near 90°, by the afternoon.

Very warm once again for Sunday (KY3)

Any isolated t-storms that do develop this evening will die off after sunset to give us a quiet start to our Monday. Then, we’ll hit the repeat button to bring partly sunny skies back early Monday afternoon and some scattered showers and t-storms late Monday afternoon. Again, nothing too strong or severe is expected.

Scattered storm chances for Monday (KY3)

After another mild start in the middle 60s across the Ozarks Monday morning, all of us will push highs back into the middle 80s for Monday afternoon.

Warm, but a touch cooler, for Monday (KY3)

Looking at next week, some changes have the cold front that will come from the north and northeast potentially stalling out on top of the Ozarks instead of sweeping through. As long as that possibility is on the table, that wants to keep highs in the middle 80s through much of next week. The exception could be Wednesday with more of us potentially topping out in the upper 80s for the afternoon. Either way, the possibility of the front stalling out in the Ozarks could keep temperatures above average for much of the week.

Above normal temperatures could last much of next week (KY3)

Not only will that keep the warmer temperatures around for longer, it will also want to keep the muggy air in place. Now, it looks as though dew points in the 60s could keep things a bit humid through next week.

Looking to stay a bit muggy much of next week (KY3)

After a mainly dry Tuesday with the frontal boundary around the Ozarks, we could see some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday.

Storm chances to watch Wednesday (KY3)

After isolated t-storm chances again Thursday, the chances will start to go up as another cold front starts to head in from the northwest. We’ll watch for some scattered t-storms across the Ozarks by Friday.

Isolated t-storms possible Friday (KY3)

The front coming in for next weekend will start to push through on Saturday. That will lead to more organized and scattered showers and thunderstorms through next weekend.

Scattered t-storms possible next Saturday (KY3)

If this change in the forecast holds, rain chances will remain a possibility for much of next week. On the plus side, that could lead to another week’s chance to catch up on rain. If the rain chances for especially Monday, Friday and Saturday hold, that could potentially drive rain amounts between a quarter of an inch to an inch on average. The chance for some totals over an inch by next Saturday is on the table as well for some of you.

Front closer to us next week means more rain chances (KY3)

Given this change, you’re probably wondering if we’ll see some drier air and even cooler air come back into the Ozarks. Looking at the forecast after next weekend, there’s a chance a frontal boundary could stay nearby and give us continued chances for rain. However, that front and those rain chances could force highs back into the lower 80s next Sunday and into the upper 70s the following Monday and Tuesday.

A little cool down after next weekend (KY3)

