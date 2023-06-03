Four people charged in connection to drug activity in Camden County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Four people have been charged after their involvement in drug activity in Camden County.

According to online court records, 69-year-old William Smith of Laquey is charged with the delivery of a controlled substance. 42-year-old Jennifer Wilson of Richland, 45-year-old Sara Lee of Stoutland, and 39-year-old Melissa Ward of Lebanon are all charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to a news release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, June 1, multiple law enforcement agencies served two search warrants at a house in the Richland area. Sergeant Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the house is known for drug activity.

Authorities found 10 grams of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia used in the sale, distribution, use, and ingestion of meth.

Court documents say Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond, Wilson is being held on a $25,000 bond, Lee is being held on a $15,000 bond, and Ward was released on her own recognizance.

