MERS Goodwill Excel Center in Springfield to graduate 18 students Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The MERS Goodwill Excel Center in Springfield will graduate 18 students Saturday, June 3.

It’ll take place at 5 p.m. in Drury’s Stone Chapel.

The Excel Center is special compared to other schools, because it’s designed specifically for adults 21 and over to receive their high school diplomas.

Attendees to the center can also get hands-on skill training, job opportunities, and more.

The school goes year-round for students.

School Director, John Kennedy, says that they’ve had hundreds graduate since the center started 5 years ago.

“We’ve actually graduated over 200 the past 5 years, and so we’re always excited about each and every one of our graduates because they’re really making a difference in their lives, it’s affecting their generations, and they have truly wanted this for a long time,” said Kennedy.

The school is special for the students, they’re able to get their education and better their careers at the same time. Kennedy says many of the students already have jobs upon graduation.

“Well many of them are already employed so they’re looking for more opportunities, either at their current position or exploring new opportunities. Some about 30% go on to college earning either an associates or bachelors degree, and they’re looking for new fields. As well as many of our students are also entrepreneurs,” said Kennedy.

The Excel Center is tuition-free. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

