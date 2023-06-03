Monett Airport opens new 6,001 foot runway

The Monett Regional Airport recently finished constructing a 6000-foot runway that will allow...
The Monett Regional Airport recently finished constructing a 6000-foot runway that will allow for bigger planes to land safely and more businesses to use the airport..(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Regional Airport recently finished constructing a 6,000-foot runway allowing bigger planes to land safely and more businesses to use the airport.

Monett leaders began the runway renovation project in 2021 and are now ready to welcome more air traffic. The project cost $30 million and was paid for through jet fuel tax and grants from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

This new runway allows bigger planes to use the airport, and businesses can transport more employees to other locations. The larger runway also provides more significant safety margins for pilots to land their planes. With the airport’s growth, Monett officials expect to see a significant economic impact.

“We’re able to bring more economic activity because these transient pilots, they do come in, they fly in, they eat in our restaurants, they shop at our local businesses,” said Monett City Administrator Christopher Weiner. “We’re really excited about what the future holds. Just by being able to have a larger runway. That means a lot of economic activity just continues to grow even further.”

The airport currently brings around $13 million annually to the local economy.

“We’re really excited that the economic impact for our committee is going to be terrific,” said Weiner. “We’re currently ranked prior to this expansion as the ninth most economic impact for an airport in the state. And so certainly we just expect that to continue to grow.”

To celebrate the opening of the new runway, the city is hosting a fly-in with a car show, breakfast, and the chance to see some airplanes use the new runway. The celebration is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free to attend.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Che-Tiul/Barry County Jail
7 inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; Deputies arrest 6; jailers assaulted in escape
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Cassville Dr. John Forsyth
Things to know about the case of a Missouri doctor found dead in Arkansas
Edward Gutting is accused of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home and...
Judge delivers verdict in trial of ex-Missouri State University instructor accused of killing colleague
The Missouri State Highway Patrol
Body of eastern Missouri woman found in Shannon County

Latest News

Staying quite warm this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quite warm with a few storms possible today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quite warm & humid with a few storms possible today
Non-profit, Friends of George's, win court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
MERS Goodwill Excel Center in Springfield to graduate 18 students Saturday