Nursing assistant sent to prison for stealing cash, using credit cards from elderly patients

Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from elderly patients at a senior facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman who was convicted of stealing from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.

WOIO reports that Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in jail for stealing from patients while working at an assisted living facility last year.

Authorities said Vinson stole from patients at the facility over a two-month span while she worked as a nursing assistant.

“It appeared she was utilizing their credit cards, making purchases, and also stealing cash for her own use,” Bay Village Police Department Sgt. Jay Elish said.

In court, Vinson said her intention was never to hurt or violate anyone and called her actions “stupid.”

According to police, Vinson was employed through a private company and the senior health facility in Bay Village was one of the three places she worked.

“I believe she deserves the harshest punishment allowed,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.

O’Malley also read a statement from a victim that said, “This is my home. Imagine living in a place where you have to lock up your purse. If my situation isn’t bad enough ... I’ve been robbed.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
Mario Che-Tiul/Barry County Jail
7 inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; Deputies arrest 6; jailers assaulted in escape
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Crash kills 2 motorcyclists near Cassville, Mo.
Storms on Saturday should stay west of highway 65
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer, Slightly Drier Weekend

Latest News

The report shows a slight decline in the high vacancy and turnover rates experienced in 2021...
Missouri Hospital Association report shows need for more nurses
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 900 hurt after 2 trains derail in India; hundreds still trapped in coaches
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden celebrates a ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal
FILE - Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, FIle)
Arkansas beats Santa Clara 13-6 in regional opener