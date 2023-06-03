Rollover crash in Henry County seriously injures man

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Henry County seriously injured a Creighton, Missouri, man Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Route K at SW 600 Road.

MSHP said the man was not wearing a safety device when his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then hit a fence and overturned, coming to rest on its side.

