Standoff at a house in central Springfield near OTC ends with suspect shooting himself

Springfield police standoff
Springfield police standoff(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are in a standoff situation at a house in central Springfield.

According to SPD Lieutenant Foos, officers went to the house in the 900 block of N. Rogers Avenue in response to a domestic assault call around 1:35 p.m.

Police say the suspect is in the house and might be armed, and officers have been trying to get him to come out for about an hour. Negotiators were on the scene and tried to make contact with the suspect but did not have luck.

Officers then got a warrant for the house and found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The surrounding streets are back open, but officers are still on scene investigating.

