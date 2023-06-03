Standoff underway at a house in central Springfield near OTC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are in a standoff situation at a house in central Springfield.

According to SPD Lieutenant Foos, officers went to the house in the 900 block of N. Rogers Avenue in response to a domestic assault call.

Police say the suspect is in the house and might be armed, and officers have been trying to get him to come out for about an hour. Negotiators are on the scene as well.

Rogers is closed between Pythian Street and Central Street for safety. Central between Rogers and Fremont is also closed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.