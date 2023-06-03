STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle

Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead(KMOV)
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A North St. Louis teenager who walked miles to his 8th grade graduation now has two new ways to get around.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” says 14-year-old Xavier Jones.

Jones was gifted a $5,000 Ryan Pritchard Electric Bike during a celebrity basketball game on Friday. His grandpa stood by in shock as the family also received a $40,000 minivan thanks to the generosity of Bommarito Automotive.

“This means a whole lot”, Xavier’s grandfather tells News 4. I don’t know what to say. I’m so thankful.”

He takes care of Xavier who is diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia and his 6 siblings after their mother passed away a few years ago.

After watching the story on News 4, Cahokia native and current Miami Dolphins player, Terron Armstead, arranged for the special surprises to happen during his basketball tournament at his alma mater.

“We hear a story like Xavier. It’s only right, says hometown NFL star, Terron Armstead. Follow Xavier’s example. He’s a leader whether he wanted to be or not. His story is inspiring. It’s motivating. That’s what leaders do.”

Xavier was also given a full ride scholarship to Harris Stowe State University for his determination to succeed in the face of adversity.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Che-Tiul/Barry County Jail
7 inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; Deputies arrest 6; jailers assaulted in escape
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Cassville Dr. John Forsyth
Things to know about the case of a Missouri doctor found dead in Arkansas
The Missouri State Highway Patrol
Body of eastern Missouri woman found in Shannon County
Edward Gutting is accused of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home and...
Judge delivers verdict in trial of ex-Missouri State University instructor accused of killing colleague

Latest News

MERS Goodwill Excel Center in Springfield to graduate 18 students Saturday
MERS Goodwill Excel Center in Springfield to graduate 18 students Saturday
Monett Airport opens new 6,001 foot runway
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bats during a softball game at Kauffman Stadium...
Mahomes takes center stage in Big Slick softball game
The Monett Regional Airport recently finished constructing a 6000-foot runway that will allow...
Monett Airport opens new 6,001 foot runway