Classic car show in Ash Grove raises funds for prom attire

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Several people came out in Ash Grove Sunday for a fundraiser that gives everyone a chance to shine at prom.

Shine Inc held a car show and concert dubbed Cruising for a Night to Shine. The show featured more than 60 classic cars, music, food, and a prom dress show through the ages.

The owner of Shine Inc, Aime Gerla, says it’s really important for every student to feel good when it comes to the big dance.

”And the girls can come and have the same experience they would if they were going to the fancy places. We help anybody in the southwest Missouri location that just needs financial assistance when it comes to prom,” said Gerla.

Proceeds will go toward buying prom dresses and suits for students that can’t afford them on their own.

