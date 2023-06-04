FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again with more rain chances for your Monday

Good Sunday evening, everyone. It was another warm day across the Ozarks to wrap up the weekend. After a mild start in the 60s this morning, we did see Springfield top out at 88° this afternoon with everyone else in the upper 80s to near 90°. The warmth and humidity in place also took us from a quiet start this morning and afternoon to widely scattered showers and a few t-storms before the evening got going. While those will fade after sunset, the big picture at the surface shows two cold fronts to our north and west that we’ll watch through the week ahead. Meanwhile, the jet stream setup still shows the upper-level ridge ready to keep us warm and a bit humid for another day.

Watching two fronts to our north and west this week (KY3)

Upper-level ridge will keep us warm again for Monday (KY3)

After the widely scattered showers and few t-storms die down after sunset, we’ll head into Monday morning under quiet and partly cloudy skies. With the returning warmth and humidity, we’ll have another go at widely scattered showers and t-storms across parts of the Ozarks after 2 or 3 o’clock Monday afternoon. This will be activity that should only produce moderate to heavy pockets of rain at their strongest. They, too, will fade away once we get past sunset Monday evening.

Widely scattered rain and storms possible Monday afternoon (KY3)

Tuesday looks like a break in the pattern as we’ll keep the area pretty much dry and skies mostly sunny through the day.

Mainly dry & mostly sunny Tuesday (KY3)

After another quiet Wednesday, the cold front near Hudson Bay will come in from the northeast. As it does, it will bring in a chance for more organized showers and t-storms into the Ozarks on Thursday.

Cold front comes in with t-storm chances Thursday (KY3)

Indications show the front clearing through just enough to leave us dry and mainly quiet to start the upcoming weekend out. Mostly sunny skies seem to be lining up for Friday with partly sunny skies to follow this coming Saturday.

Dry and quiet to start this coming weekend (KY3)

By next Sunday, the cold front in the Pacific Northwest will come in and try to wrap up the weekend with another go at scattered showers and t-storms across the area.

Scattered t-storms could return next Sunday (KY3)

On the average, rain amounts over the next 7 days should range between a quarter of an inch to an inch. We can’t rule out some heavier pockets of rain, though. Whatever rain can come our way, we’ll take it.

Rain totals stay on the low side through this week (KY3)

With the front coming in on Thursday, it will also help to bring the humidity levels down to a more comfortable level. After a muggy start to the week with dew points in the 60s, the numbers should drop back into the 50s late Thursday and to start next weekend out.

A drier & comfy air mass will return later this week (KY3)

Until the drier and slightly cooler air can come in, we’ll go from another mild start Monday morning with lows in the 60s to afternoon highs back in the middle to upper 80s across the Ozarks.

Warm once again for Monday afternoon (KY3)

Tuesday will also start off with lows in the 60s before highs can jump back into the middle to upper 80s once again.

Staying above average Tuesday (KY3)

The temperature trend stays above our average high of 83° with actual highs in the middle to upper 80s through Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday could be the warmest day of the week with many topping out around 87°. After Thursday’s front, we’ll see highs dip back into the lower 80s to get next weekend started.

Temperatures look to cool down a little later this week (KY3)

Beyond Friday, we should stay dry Saturday with highs quickly jumping back into the middle to a few upper 80s across the area. We’ll wrap up next weekend with cold front number two coming in on Sunday with scattered t-storm chances forcing highs back down into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.