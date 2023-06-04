FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & humid once again for all today

Good Sunday morning, everyone. We are off to another mild and quiet start this morning under mostly sunny skies as we wrap up the weekend today. Going right to our weather setup, our surface map has a northeast breeze on the light side for today while our next front is still parked to the north in Canada. Until it arrives later this week, today is all about the upper-level ridge keeping us warm and muggy.

Watching our next front to the north (KY3)

Upper-level ridge in control once again for our Sunday (KY3)

Let’s talk about sky conditions and rain chances first. Today will almost be a repeat of what we had on Saturday. After mostly clear skies this morning, some partly sunny skies will return to start the afternoon out. Unlike the isolated rain chances we had in the western Ozarks the other day, any isolated showers and t-storms by late this afternoon and early evening should be confined to the northern and northeastern Ozarks today. Anything that can develop could bring down some moderate to heavy downpours at their strongest.

Isolated showers & storms in the northern Ozarks today (KY3)

Once that activity fades by sunset, we’ll have mostly clear skies to take us into Monday morning. Since we’ll still be warm and humid, we’ll wait until Monday afternoon for scattered rain and t-storm chances to return once again across the Ozarks. That activity should also fade away once we get closer to sunset Monday evening.

Scattered t-storms possible again Monday (KY3)

Aside from slight chances for isolated showers and t-storms in the far southwestern Ozarks on Tuesday, many should stay mainly dry on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday (KY3)

However, the front coming out of Canada still wants to come into the Ozarks on Thursday. That should provide a better chance for organized and scattered showers and t-storms across the region.

Front comes in with storms on Thursday (KY3)

This time, indications want the front to push through the region and stay to our southwest to start the weekend ahead out. If this part of the forecast holds, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday before any isolated storm chances could sneak back in by next Sunday.

Dry and nice to start next weekend out (KY3)

With this change in the forecast, we’ve had to lower our expected rain amounts. Even with projected rain totals through the next 7 days could range between a tenth to three-quarters of an inch, we’ll take any rain that can come our way.

Minor rain amounts through the next 7 days (KY3)

Plus, the passing front will help to usher in more comfortable and drier air. The Muggy Meter shows dew points going from the 60s much of this week back into the 50s late Thursday and into Saturday.

Drier air returning late this week as well (KY3)

Let’s talk about temperatures now. After our mild start this morning, highs will easily go back into the upper 80s this afternoon. Like yesterday, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a few spots top out at or near 90° today.

Upper 80s for many once again today (KY3)

After another mild start Monday morning, partly sunny skies and the slight increase in expected t-storm coverage will bring temperatures down by a few degrees. It will still be a very warm day with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Staying on the warm side for Monday (KY3)

After above normal highs for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the incoming front on Thursday should bring highs back down into the lower 80s. Those are numbers that should hold steady for the upcoming weekend. Given how we’ll have lower dew points, the coming weekend certainly is looking nice.

Signs of slightly cooler air late this week (KY3)

