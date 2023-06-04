Man fatally stabbed near storage unit facility in Cassville

Cassville Police Car
Cassville Police Car(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A 40-year-old man was found dead from multiple stab wounds in Cassville Saturday night.

According to the Cassville Police Department, officers went to a possible stabbing call at the Miller Storage Units at 1200 Old Highway 37 around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say a juvenile called dispatch about the stabbing.

The juvenile told police a passerby picked him up and drove him to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found 40-year-old Andey Hunter of Exeter, Missouri, dead with multiple apparent stab wounds. Authorities found a suspect and arrested him. He is in the Barry County Jail awaiting formal charges.

The Police Department says this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four people killed in crash involving a car and multiple motorcycles near Aurora, Mo.
Springfield police standoff
Standoff at a house in central Springfield near OTC ends with suspect shooting himself
People who think they are being scammed asked to call police.
Bolivar PD finds parents of child, who was found alone
Above average temperatures again today and for the next few days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & humid once again for all today
Cassville Dr. John Forsyth
Things to know about the case of a Missouri doctor found dead in Arkansas

Latest News

Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Seal for Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism
Secretary of Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism steps down after less than 6 months
Police investigate a shooting in west Springfield
Police Respond to Incident at 1336 W Sunshine, Investigation Ongoing
Shooting in Springfield, Mo., sends 1 to the hospital in critical condition