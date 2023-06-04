Shooting in Springfield, Mo., sends 1 to the hospital in critical condition
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in west Springfield that critically injured one person.
Sunday morning, officers responded to a call at 1336 West Sunshine regarding an individual who was shot. At approximately 3:45 a.m., authorities arrived and discovered a man with a gunshot injury.
The victim was not identified and was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
If you know anything about the shooting, the Springfield Police Department asks you to call 417-864-1810 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at P3tips.com.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.