Shooting in Springfield, Mo., sends 1 to the hospital in critical condition

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in west Springfield that critically injured one person.

Sunday morning, officers responded to a call at 1336 West Sunshine regarding an individual who was shot. At approximately 3:45 a.m., authorities arrived and discovered a man with a gunshot injury.

The victim was not identified and was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

If you know anything about the shooting, the Springfield Police Department asks you to call 417-864-1810 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at P3tips.com.

