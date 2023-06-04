Two-year-old child killed in car versus pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a house east of Highway 65 on Blackman Road near Springfield Fire Station 12.

Sergeant Mike McClure with the Highway Patrol says the driver had pulled into a driveway of a private property and hit the child.

The child was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the car was arrested for suspicion of impairment and was then taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

Sgt. McClure says the driver and child did share the same last name.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 50th fatal crash in 2023.

