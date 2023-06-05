80-year-old flown to hospital after being hit by UTV near Cassville

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An 80-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a UTV near Cassville Sunday night.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Farm Road 1085 a little before 7:00 p.m. Troopers say the UTV was backing up, then lost control. It hit Cassville resident Walter Hasler, then hit a retaining wall.

Hasler was flown to a Springfield hospital in serious condition. The driver of the UTV was not hurt.

