Arkansas woman charged for killing son after fight over a lawn mower

Fulton County Ark Sheriff
Fulton County Ark Sheriff(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas woman has been charged after she shot her son during a fight over a stuck lawn mower.

Arkansas court records say 43-year-old Tabitha Pebler is charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, on May 31, Fulton County deputies went to a house in the 100 block of Stonewood Road in reference to a call that a woman shot her son.

During her post-Miranda interview with investigators, Pebler explained what happened. She said that she was out mowing her lawn when the mower got stuck. She asked her son, Brandon Chrisco, to help get it unstuck.

She told investigators Brandon was upset about having to help her with the mower. Moments later, Pebler got the mower stuck again, and Brandon called her an expletive and shoved her off the mower.

According to court records, Pebler then went to a car that was 250 yards away to grab a pistol. She told authorities that Brandon was following her to the car, but he took a long way, and she took a short way. Pebler then fired several warning shots and moved closer to him and shot at him.

She says she did not mean to kill him, she just wanted to scare him.

According to the probable cause statement, Brandon was shot in the upper left side of his chest. Authorities say she was within 20 feet of Brandon when she shot him.

She is being held in the Fulton County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four people killed in crash involving a car and multiple motorcycles near Aurora, Mo.
Springfield child killed
Child, 2, dies after being struck by a car in Springfield, Mo., on Sunday
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort
KODAK Digital Still Camera
Man fatally stabbed near storage unit facility in Cassville; suspect charged

Latest News

Kimber McDowell
Laclede County daycare operator sentenced to shock treatment in toddler death case
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Here’s a way to keep that mess from drilling from falling.
Queen of Clean: Remove that mess from drilling
Queen of Clean: Remove that mess from drilling