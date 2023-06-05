Arkansas woman charged for killing son after fight over a lawn mower

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas woman has been charged after she shot her son during a fight over a stuck lawn mower.

Arkansas court records say 43-year-old Tabitha Pebler is charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, on May 31, Fulton County deputies went to a house in the 100 block of Stonewood Road in reference to a call that a woman shot her son.

During her post-Miranda interview with investigators, Pebler explained what happened. She said that she was out mowing her lawn when the mower got stuck. She asked her son, Brandon Chrisco, to help get it unstuck.

She told investigators Brandon was upset about having to help her with the mower. Moments later, Pebler got the mower stuck again, and Brandon called her an expletive and shoved her off the mower.

According to court records, Pebler then went to a car that was 250 yards away to grab a pistol. She told authorities that Brandon was following her to the car, but he took a long way, and she took a short way. Pebler then fired several warning shots and moved closer to him and shot at him.

She says she did not mean to kill him, she just wanted to scare him.

According to the probable cause statement, Brandon was shot in the upper left side of his chest. Authorities say she was within 20 feet of Brandon when she shot him.

She is being held in the Fulton County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.