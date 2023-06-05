Aurora woman charged in crash that killed four motorcyclists over the weekend

Fatal Aurora Motorcycle Crash
Fatal Aurora Motorcycle Crash(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Aurora has been charged in the crash that killed four motorcyclists Saturday.

According to court records, 51-year-old Theresa Manetzke is charged with DWI resulting in the death of two or more people.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, after the crash happened, she told law enforcement she had taken several anti-psychotic medications around 9 a.m. The crash happened around 11 a.m.

Authorities had her perform a field sobriety test and determined she was drug impaired. According to the statement, she was told she was under arrest and was later taken to Cox South in Springfield.

On Saturday, a group of 10 motorcyclists were riding down Highway 39 near Aurora when Manetzke crossed the center line and hit five of the motorcycles.

Four people died at the scene. They have been identified as a 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted, and 61-year-old Linda Anderson, all from Aurora.

The other motorcyclists who were injured were taken to area hospitals all in serious condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four people killed in crash involving a car and multiple motorcycles near Aurora, Mo.
Springfield child killed
Child, 2, dies after being struck by a car in Springfield, Mo., on Sunday
Police Respond to Incident at 1336 W Sunshine, Investigation Ongoing
Shooting in Springfield, Mo., sends 1 to the hospital in critical condition
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Cassville Police Car
Man fatally stabbed near storage unit facility in Cassville

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again and rain chances once again today
An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 11-month-old Jackson Morgan (left). According to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 11-month-old in Stoddard County, Mo.
Child dies in house fire in Boone County, Ark.
Here’s a way to keep that mess from drilling from falling.
Queen of Clean: Remove that mess from drilling