Aurora woman charged in crash that killed four motorcyclists over the weekend

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Aurora has been charged in the crash that killed four motorcyclists Saturday.

According to court records, 51-year-old Theresa Manetzke is charged with DWI resulting in the death of two or more people.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, after the crash happened, she told law enforcement she had taken several anti-psychotic medications around 9 a.m. The crash happened around 11 a.m.

Authorities had her perform a field sobriety test and determined she was drug impaired. According to the statement, she was told she was under arrest and was later taken to Cox South in Springfield.

On Saturday, a group of 10 motorcyclists were riding down Highway 39 near Aurora when Manetzke crossed the center line and hit five of the motorcycles.

Four people died at the scene. They have been identified as a 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted, and 61-year-old Linda Anderson, all from Aurora.

The other motorcyclists who were injured were taken to area hospitals all in serious condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.