Child dies in house fire in Boone County, Ark.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire resulting in a child’s death. The child was six-years-old.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home near Bergman on State Highway 7. When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed.

Investigators say two adults and a juvenile escaped the fire. They say the child was sleeping when the fire started.

Firefighters do not know the cause of the fire.

