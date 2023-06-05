Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 11-month-old in Stoddard County, Mo.

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 11-month-old boy.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 11-month-old Jackson Morgan was left in the care of his biological mother, Gretchen Boston, 37, around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

MSHP said Morgan’s current guardian left him in the care of his mother for a short period of time to retrieve an item. When the guardian returned to the home in Advance, the baby and Boston were gone.

Morgan is 2-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 20 to 25 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie with “Boston” on the chest.

Boston is 5-feet-6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone who has seen Morgan or Boston or know where they might be is urged to contact police or the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department at 573-568-4654, extension 2.

