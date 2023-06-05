FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and some scattered storms this afternoon

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. We started the day on a quiet and mild note before temperatures quickly took off this afternoon. Before we see how the rest of the day is shaping up, let’s talk about our weather setup. At the surface, one cold front to our northeast will come into play as we work into Thursday. Plus, another cold front to our northwest will come into play by this weekend. In the short term, the jet stream setup shows an upper-level high keeping us warm and humid once again today.

Since the center of the ridge is to the north of us, returning moisture and instability today will rise on up during this afternoon. That will, once again, result in widely scattered showers and t-storms for parts of the Ozarks for the rest of the afternoon.

Like the past few days, the rain chances today are for some while others will stay dry. If you get underneath these showers or storms, I wouldn’t rule out some lightning and moderate to heavy downpours of rain at their strongest. Once we get to sunset this evening, the rain chances will fade away as we head into Tuesday. With drier air coming in for Tuesday, mostly sunny skies to start the day will hold through Tuesday afternoon with any rain chances staying out of the Ozarks.

After a quiet Tuesday and Wednesday, the cold front to our northeast will come in with a better chance for organized rain and t-storms on Thursday.

It clears through just enough to give us a dry Friday under partly sunny skies. Before the front fades away, it will sneak back in from the west to give us additional scattered showers and t-storms for Saturday.

The cold front in the Pacific Northwest will work into the Ozarks with more scattered rain and t-storms on Sunday. After dealing with that to wrap up the weekend, indications show mostly sunny skies and dry weather for next Monday.

With the rain chances today and better rain chances later this week, rain totals on average could range between half an inch and up to 1.25″ over the next 7 days. If any heavier pockets of rain can come through, we could certainly have some isolated higher amounts. The bottom line is that we’ll take these rain chances since some in the Ozarks need to catch up on rainfall.

With Thursday’s front, we’ll have drier air dropping dew points into the 50s to keep us dry to start the weekend out. After they perk back up with Saturday’s and Sunday’s rain chances, they’ll drop again on Monday to give us a comfortable start to the new work week.

Let’s talk about temperatures. Rain or shine, it will be warm across the Ozarks again today with highs generally staying in the middle 80s. A few spots could certainly push into the upper 80s before we head into the evening.

After another mild start to Tuesday with lows in the lower 60s (even some upper 50s in the eastern Ozarks), mostly sunny skies and drier air will send us back into the middle to upper 80s for Tuesday afternoon.

The temperature trend shows another above average day for Wednesday before we head back to 83 on Thursday and Friday to start the weekend out.

Even with rain chances in the forecast after Friday this weekend, we’ll keep temperatures close to normal with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

