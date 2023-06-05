Greene County man sentenced in connection to series of car thefts in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been sentenced after being charged in connection to several car thefts in 2022.

According to online court records, Channing Schockley has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was charged with vehicle hijacking, four counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, and leaving the scene of an accident.

In September, Shockley’s crime spree included several auto thefts and carjacking and even speeding away from law enforcement in stolen vehicles on several occasions.

On September 20, investigators found him in the basement of a home, hiding under a pile of clothes.

