Laclede County daycare operator sentenced to shock treatment in toddler death case

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman has been sentenced after being charged with a toddler’s death at an unlicensed daycare in Laclede County.

Naomi Johnson was sentenced in court on Monday to 120 days of jail time and on probation for four years.

On June 3, 2020, emergency crews rushed 1-year-old Kimber McDowell to a hospital, where she died. Authorities began investigating the child’s caretaker, Johnson.

According to investigators, Johnson told officers she put the child to bed for a nap. Investigators say her attention focused on the several other children she was watching before discovering Kimber wasn’t breathing.

The child’s parents say they knew Johnson wasn’t a licensed childcare provider.

