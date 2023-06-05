Man fatally stabbed near storage unit facility in Cassville; suspect charged

By Chris Six
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A 40-year-old man was found dead from multiple stab wounds in Cassville Saturday night.

According to the Cassville Police Department, officers went to a possible stabbing call at the Miller Storage Units at 1200 Old Highway 37 around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say a juvenile called dispatch about the stabbing.

The juvenile told police a passerby picked him up and drove him to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found 40-year-old Andey Hunter of Exeter, Missouri, dead with multiple apparent stab wounds. Authorities found a suspect, who has been identified as Richard R. Randolph of Cassville.

Randolph has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, after his arrest, Randolph admitted to authorities he did stab Hunter.

The Police Department says this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

