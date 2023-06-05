Norma Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, has died

Kansas City Chiefs owners Norma Hunt and owner Clark Hunt celebrate with quarterback Patrick...
Kansas City Chiefs owners Norma Hunt and owner Clark Hunt celebrate with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and others after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that Norma Hunt, the wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt has died. She was 84.

According to a statement from the Chiefs, Norma was there for many big achievements Lamar was part of, including the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls.

Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is...
Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is the 37-year-old entrepreneur who presides over a sprawling complex including five professional sports teams that include the champion Kansas City Chiefs. ( AP Photo/Fred Kaufman)(Fred Kaufman | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

“Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma. She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease,” the statement read.

In February, Norma attended Super Bowl 57 and watched as the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. The organization says she was the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.

No details about her passing have been released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four people killed in crash involving a car and multiple motorcycles near Aurora, Mo.
Springfield police standoff
Standoff at a house in central Springfield near OTC ends with suspect shooting himself
People who think they are being scammed asked to call police.
Bolivar PD finds parents of child, who was found alone
Pridefest 2017
Greene County clerk voices government funding concerns for Springfield’s Pridefest
Staying above normal for the next few days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again with more rain chances for your Monday

Latest News

Staying above normal for the next few days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again with more rain chances for your Monday
This month is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
Get ahead and be proactive when dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying warm with additional rain chances Monday
Shine Inc Ash Grove prom
Classic car show in Ash Grove raises funds for prom attire