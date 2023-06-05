Norma Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that Norma Hunt, the wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt has died. She was 84.

According to a statement from the Chiefs, Norma was there for many big achievements Lamar was part of, including the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls.

Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is the 37-year-old entrepreneur who presides over a sprawling complex including five professional sports teams that include the champion Kansas City Chiefs. ( AP Photo/Fred Kaufman) (Fred Kaufman | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

“Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma. She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease,” the statement read.

In February, Norma attended Super Bowl 57 and watched as the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. The organization says she was the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.

No details about her passing have been released.

