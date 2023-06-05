Queen of Clean: Remove that mess from drilling
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to keep that mess from drilling from falling.
How to:
- 1. Take a plastic, styrofoam, or clear plastic cup. She prefers a clear cup because you can see what you are doing better.
- 2. Cut the cup height down to several inches - trim as needed
- 3. Punch or drill a hole into the center of the base of the remaining cup
- 4. Slip over the drill bit
- 5. The drywall, wood shavings, or whatever you are drilling will fall into the cup instead of on you, the floor, or any other surface.
- 6. There’s no messy cleanup. Throw the cup and the mess away when you are done.
Notes: This is especially great if you are drilling overhead.
For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.