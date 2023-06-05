Queen of Clean: Remove that mess from drilling

Here's a way to keep that mess from drilling from falling.
Here’s a way to keep that mess from drilling from falling.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to keep that mess from drilling from falling.

How to:

  • 1. Take a plastic, styrofoam, or clear plastic cup. She prefers a clear cup because you can see what you are doing better.
  • 2. Cut the cup height down to several inches - trim as needed
  • 3. Punch or drill a hole into the center of the base of the remaining cup
  • 4. Slip over the drill bit
  • 5. The drywall, wood shavings, or whatever you are drilling will fall into the cup instead of on you, the floor, or any other surface.
  • 6. There’s no messy cleanup. Throw the cup and the mess away when you are done.

Notes: This is especially great if you are drilling overhead.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

