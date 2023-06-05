Teenager dies in crash in St. Clair County, Mo.

(Arizona's Family)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ROSCOE, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in St. Clair County, Mo., on Sunday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Austin Weymuth, 18, of Osceola, Mo.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. on State Highway 82, two miles west of Roscoe. Investigators say Weymuth’s vehicle drove off the road and overturned. He died from his injuries at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four people killed in crash involving a car and multiple motorcycles near Aurora, Mo.
Springfield child killed
Child, 2, dies after being struck by a car in Springfield, Mo., on Sunday
Police Respond to Incident at 1336 W Sunshine, Investigation Ongoing
Shooting in Springfield, Mo., sends 1 to the hospital in critical condition
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort

Latest News

Remember these safety tips for kids around the water this summer
Springfield City Council to review city budget at city council meeting Monday
Springfield City Council to review city budget at city council meeting Monday
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Drowning is the number one cause of death for...
Remember these safety tips for kids around the water this summer