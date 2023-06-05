Teenager dies in crash in St. Clair County, Mo.
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEAR ROSCOE, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in St. Clair County, Mo., on Sunday night.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Austin Weymuth, 18, of Osceola, Mo.
Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. on State Highway 82, two miles west of Roscoe. Investigators say Weymuth’s vehicle drove off the road and overturned. He died from his injuries at the scene.
