Thief steals over 30,000 Pokemon cards

Police are looking for a suspect who police say, stole up to $12,000 of items.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for a suspect who, police say, stole up to $12,000 of items.

Jonesboro police were called to a residential burglary at the 700-block of W Nettleton Ave on June 4.

The victim told police they had been gone for a month.

When they returned, they found a rear window broken and several things missing.

Police say the thief stole almost $12,000 of items, including a Playstation 5, a large flat-screen TV, a Nintendo Switch, and over 30,000 Pokemon cards collected since the 1990s.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

