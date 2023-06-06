City announces development in west Springfield, Mo., includes a Target store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield confirmed a developer asked leaders to approve plans for a second Target store.

KY3 first broke the news about the development near the intersection of West Bypass and Sunshine in mid-February. Developers met with neighbors this past winter to showcase plans for the Sunshine Towne Center. The center includes five acres with several businesses, including a large 150,000-square-foot retail building. The developer at the time could not release the anchor store’s identity.

Residents say they were concerned about privacy, considering the development backed up to a neighborhood. A developer’s rendering showed about 125 feet, including a row of trees, would separate the development.

The city will vote on the development later this month.

