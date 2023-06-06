City announces development in west Springfield, Mo., includes a Target store

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield confirmed a developer asked leaders to approve plans for a second Target store.

KY3 first broke the news about the development near the intersection of West Bypass and Sunshine in mid-February. Developers met with neighbors this past winter to showcase plans for the Sunshine Towne Center. The center includes five acres with several businesses, including a large 150,000-square-foot retail building. The developer at the time could not release the anchor store’s identity.

Residents say they were concerned about privacy, considering the development backed up to a neighborhood. A developer’s rendering showed about 125 feet, including a row of trees, would separate the development.

The city will vote on the development later this month.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Aurora Motorcycle Crash
Aurora woman charged in crash that killed four motorcyclists over the weekend
Tabitha Pebler
Arkansas woman charged for killing son after fight over a lawn mower
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
KODAK Digital Still Camera
Man fatally stabbed near storage unit facility in Cassville; suspect charged
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort

Latest News

City announces development in west Springfield, Mo., includes a Target store
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say
FILE - The Xbox logo is pictured at the Paris Games Week in Paris, Nov. 3, 2017. Microsoft will...
Microsoft will pay $20 million to settle US charges of illegally collecting children’s data
National foundation building house for former SPD Officer Mark Priebe