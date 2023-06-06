Galloway Village neighbors voice concerns about homeless camp at Sequiota Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People in the Galloway Village neighborhood are concerned about a homeless camp being set up at Sequiota Park.

It’s a popular spot for families in Springfield and sits right along Galloway Creek. Many are laying blankets out near the cave and others with all their belongings under the pavilion.

“People are here at the park very early in the morning tarping off certain areas of the pavilion and putting blankets by the cave,” said Carol Erb, who lives nearby. “The park is a lot dirtier than it’s ever been and I’ve been here for 20-plus years.”

Erb says she is concerned about growing trash and foot traffic in the park.

“Parents are swinging their kids just 40-50 feet away from people that just are obviously not respecting the park and not following the rules,” said Erb.

KY3 talked to the park board, and it confirmed it’s legal to be an unsheltered person in a park during open hours.

The board says you can sleep, and even have belongings with you, but it is not legal to be in the park after close or to put up a tent.

”People don’t have a place to go, and they are gonna go where they feel safe,” said Angie and Christopher.

Angie and Christopher were previously homeless and turned to the Connecting Grounds in Springfield for help.

“Not only have they helped us with supplies that we needed when we were homeless, but they’ve also provided shelter for us,” said the couple. “Keep in mind people are going to the park because it’s where they feel safe.”

The couple says it’s easy to forget people are looking for a place where they feel secure.

The Park Board says Park Rangers will be monitoring the parks.

If you are witnessing a crime or feel unsafe, you can always call 911. For resources for the Connecting Grounds click HERE.

