Judge grants Jackson Mahomes’ request to file documents under case seal

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Jackson Mahomes’ attorney submitted a “motion to file documents under seal” on Thursday. Five days later, the judge overseeing the case granted the motion.

Jackson Mahomes — via his attorney — requested that the court issue an order that will allow him “to file a Motion and Affidavit under seal” pursuant to state statutes.

Mahomes is accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park restaurant. He was charged with three felony counts of sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.

