Officers investigate a crash in west Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving an Amazon truck and two other vehicles.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The crash happened near Sunshine and West Bypass.

The Amazon truck ended up on top of one of the other vehicles. Police say two people suffered injuries in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.