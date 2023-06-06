Officers investigate a crash in west Springfield, Mo.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving an Amazon truck and two other vehicles.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The crash happened near Sunshine and West Bypass.

The Amazon truck ended up on top of one of the other vehicles. Police say two people suffered injuries in the crash.

