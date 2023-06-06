Police say man rescued from pool in Willard, Mo.

Officers responded to the North Brooke Apartment complex on Monday.
Officers responded to the North Brooke Apartment complex on Monday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Michael Hoffman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man is in critical condition after drowning at a pool in Willard.

Officers responded to the North Brooke Apartment complex on Monday. EMTs found the man with his lungs filled with water.

Police say the victim is 39 years old. However, they have not identified him.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Aurora Motorcycle Crash
Aurora woman charged in crash that killed four motorcyclists over the weekend
Tabitha Pebler
Arkansas woman charged for killing son after fight over a lawn mower
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
KODAK Digital Still Camera
Man fatally stabbed near storage unit facility in Cassville; suspect charged
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort

Latest News

Steamy now with scattered rain this week
Despite a cooler start, it will warm quickly today with highs in the upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A dry but toasty day
Polk County authorities searching for person of interest in death investigation
Shane Ellzey/Polk County, Mo.
Polk County authorities searching for person of interest in death investigation