Police say man rescued from pool in Willard, Mo.

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man is in critical condition after drowning at a pool in Willard.

Officers responded to the North Brooke Apartment complex on Monday. EMTs found the man with his lungs filled with water.

Police say the victim is 39 years old. However, they have not identified him.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.