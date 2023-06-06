Polk County authorities and MSHP assisting in death investigation after body found in barn

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the death of a man who was found in a barn Monday evening.

According to the Highway Patrol, around 7: 30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked the MSHP Division of Durg and Crime Control to assist in an investigation after a body of a man was found in a barn.

The barn is located in rural Polk County.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

