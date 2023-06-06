SPONSORED The Place: Cherokee Firearms Father’s Day

Father's Day is coming up and Cherokee has various items that your dad might enjoy!
By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Father’s Day is coming up and Cherokee has various items that your dad might enjoy including gift cards, anything you need for hunting, passes to the gun range and safety classes. In addition, they have their annual Father’s Day knife sale going on until June 18th!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Aurora Motorcycle Crash
Aurora woman charged in crash that killed four motorcyclists over the weekend
Tabitha Pebler
Arkansas woman charged for killing son after fight over a lawn mower
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
KODAK Digital Still Camera
Man fatally stabbed near storage unit facility in Cassville; suspect charged
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort

Latest News

Bath Planet does another great transformation. This time they transform a shower that was a...
SPONSORED The Place: Bath Planet Transformation
The 12th Stomp the Blues out of Homelessness is on June 10th 2023! This concert helps provide...
SPONSORED The Place: Stomp the Blues
Helitech is giving advice on what to look for when hiring a contractor.
SPONSORED The Place: Home Tips with Helitech: Hiring a Contractor
Drury University is celebrating their 150 year anniversary with concerts, a speaker series, and...
SPONSORED The Place: Drury University 150 years