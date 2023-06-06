SPONSORED The Place: Cherokee Firearms Father’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Father’s Day is coming up and Cherokee has various items that your dad might enjoy including gift cards, anything you need for hunting, passes to the gun range and safety classes. In addition, they have their annual Father’s Day knife sale going on until June 18th!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.