SPONSORED The Place: Stomp the Blues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 12th Stomp the Blues out of Homelessness is on June 10th 2023! This concert helps provide assistance to those that are homeless and near homeless through organizations such as Women In Need of the Ozarks, The Rare Breed, Laura’s Home, Darr House, & Play It Forward SWMO.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.