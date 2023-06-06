SPONSORED The Place: Stomp the Blues

The 12th Stomp the Blues out of Homelessness is on June 10th 2023! This concert helps provide assistance to those that are homeless and near homeless.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 12th Stomp the Blues out of Homelessness is on June 10th 2023! This concert helps provide assistance to those that are homeless and near homeless through organizations such as Women In Need of the Ozarks, The Rare Breed, Laura’s Home, Darr House, & Play It Forward SWMO.

